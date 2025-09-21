CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) Receives $202.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $202.00.

CDW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on CDW from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on CDW from $205.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming raised its position in CDW by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 319.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 164,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,594,000 after purchasing an additional 125,117 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in CDW by 2,904.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 75,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,070,000 after buying an additional 72,600 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW stock opened at $161.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.71. CDW has a twelve month low of $137.31 and a twelve month high of $230.86.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 53.63%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CDW will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

