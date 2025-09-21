Celestica, Inc. $CLS Shares Sold by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC decreased its position in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 79.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,080 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLS. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 1,516.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLS. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $172.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $146.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $126.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $225.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.75.

Celestica Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE CLS opened at $252.72 on Friday. Celestica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $258.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.34. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 54.70 and a beta of 1.89.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 5.11%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Celestica has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.370-1.530 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

