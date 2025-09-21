Cementos Argos (OTC:CMTOY) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Cementos Argos S.A. Sponsored ADR (OTC:CMTOY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $15.26 and last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 15944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.0988 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1,854.0%.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.00.
Cementos Argos SA offers cement, concrete, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and hydrated lime products in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. The company also engages in the reinsurance; property management; transport; and seaports operation businesses. In addition, it exports its products.
