Chardan Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS)

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 385.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on SAB Biotherapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded SAB Biotherapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

SAB Biotherapeutics Trading Down 11.5%

NASDAQ SABS opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SAB Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1.89.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.27). Research analysts forecast that SAB Biotherapeutics will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SAB Biotherapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SABS. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SAB Biotherapeutics by 10.9% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 263,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

