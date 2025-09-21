Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 29,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 399,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CINF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.40.

CINF stock opened at $156.11 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $161.74. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.58. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

