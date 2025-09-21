Citigroup Lowers Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $50.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.44% from the stock’s current price.

TTD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

Trade Desk Stock Up 1.2%

TTD opened at $44.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.73 and a 200 day moving average of $63.54. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $42.96 and a 52-week high of $141.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $694.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $4,676,622.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 218,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,899,670.28. This represents a 19.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $67,624.60. Following the sale, the director owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,687. The trade was a 21.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 317.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

