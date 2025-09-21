CNI Q3 EPS Estimate Lowered by National Bank Financial

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 17th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.34. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.52 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.83 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNI. Citigroup decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.36.

Shares of CNI opened at $93.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.34. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $91.07 and a twelve month high of $118.76. The stock has a market cap of $57.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.6507 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 50.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth $32,000. Curio Wealth LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 31,600.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 44.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth $39,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

