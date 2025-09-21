Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE) Trading 30.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Commerce Resources Corp. (CVE:CCE – Get Free Report) were up 30.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 1,061,259 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 510% from the average daily volume of 173,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Commerce Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of C$37.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08.

About Commerce Resources

(Get Free Report)

Commerce Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, as well as tantalum and niobium deposits. Its principal properties are the Eldor property comprising 244 claims that covers an area of approximately 11,475 hectares located in northern Quebec; and the Blue River Tantalum/Niobium property situated in the Blue River region of the Kamloops Mining District of British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.