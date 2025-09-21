Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel (NYSE:ELPC) and American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Critical Review

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.2% of American Electric Power shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of American Electric Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares American Electric Power and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Electric Power 17.68% 11.55% 3.11% Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Dividends

American Electric Power has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

American Electric Power pays an annual dividend of $3.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. American Electric Power pays out 54.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel pays out 49.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. American Electric Power has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for American Electric Power and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Electric Power 1 9 5 0 2.27 Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel 0 0 0 0 0.00

American Electric Power currently has a consensus price target of $111.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.15%. Given American Electric Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe American Electric Power is more favorable than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Electric Power and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Electric Power $19.72 billion 2.90 $2.97 billion $6.84 15.65 Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel $23.87 billion 0.40 $759.70 million $0.71 12.72

American Electric Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Electric Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Electric Power beats Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc., an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, renewable, nuclear, hydro, solar, wind, and other energy sources. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants. American Electric Power Company, Inc. was incorporated in 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, GAS, Power Sale, and Holding and Services segments. It is also involved in the piped natural gas distribution. The company operates hydroelectric, wind, and thermoelectric plants; and owns and operates transmission and distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in municipalities in the State of Paraná and in the municipality of Porto União in the State of Santa Catarina. Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

