Comparing Heritage Media (OTCMKTS:OLVI) & Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI)

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) and Heritage Media (OTCMKTS:OLVI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.2% of Dragonfly Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.9% of Dragonfly Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Dragonfly Energy and Heritage Media, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dragonfly Energy 0 1 1 0 2.50 Heritage Media 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

Dragonfly Energy currently has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 431.73%. Given Dragonfly Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Dragonfly Energy is more favorable than Heritage Media.

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and Heritage Media”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dragonfly Energy $54.54 million 0.32 -$40.62 million ($3.89) -0.07 Heritage Media $84.40 million 4.92 -$60.76 million ($0.10) -6.45

Dragonfly Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Heritage Media. Heritage Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dragonfly Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and Heritage Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dragonfly Energy -55.84% -1,257.09% -46.49% Heritage Media -59.39% N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Dragonfly Energy has a beta of -0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Media has a beta of -1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 269% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dragonfly Energy beats Heritage Media on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others. It also offers battery management systems for monitoring and controlling of battery systems and to protect battery cells from damage in various scenarios. The company provides its products under the Dragonfly Energy, Battle Born, and Wakespeed brand names. Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

About Heritage Media

Heritage Media Corporation was formerly known as Lignin Industries Inc. Heritage Media Corporation is based in Calgary, Canada.

