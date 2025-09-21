Conagra Brands $CAG Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its stake in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE CAG opened at $18.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.07. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $32.90.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.58%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

