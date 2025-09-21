Contrasting BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) & Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) and Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

BHP Group pays an annual dividend of $2.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Glencore pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. BHP Group pays out 53.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

BHP Group has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glencore has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BHP Group N/A N/A N/A Glencore N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BHP Group and Glencore”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BHP Group $51.26 billion 2.58 $9.02 billion $4.40 11.84 Glencore $230.94 billion 0.21 -$1.63 billion N/A N/A

BHP Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Glencore.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.8% of BHP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Glencore shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of BHP Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BHP Group and Glencore, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BHP Group 1 6 0 1 2.13 Glencore 0 1 1 4 3.50

BHP Group currently has a consensus price target of $48.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.89%. Given BHP Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe BHP Group is more favorable than Glencore.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal. The company is also involved in the mining, smelting, and refining of nickel, as well as potash development activities. In addition, it provides towing, freight, marketing and trading, marketing support, finance, administrative, and other services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About Glencore

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution. It also operates marketing and distribution of physical commodities sourced from third party producers and company’s production to industrial consumers, including the battery, electronic, construction, automotive, steel, energy, and oil industries. In addition, the company provides financing, logistics, and other services to producers and consumers of commodities. Glencore plc was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

