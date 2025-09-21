Contrasting DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) and Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) and Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DICK’S Sporting Goods and Ulta Beauty”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DICK’S Sporting Goods $13.77 billion 1.29 $1.17 billion $14.32 15.51 Ulta Beauty $11.65 billion 2.01 $1.20 billion $26.08 20.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ulta Beauty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DICK’S Sporting Goods. DICK’S Sporting Goods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ulta Beauty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

89.8% of DICK’S Sporting Goods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Ulta Beauty shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.5% of DICK’S Sporting Goods shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Ulta Beauty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DICK’S Sporting Goods and Ulta Beauty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DICK’S Sporting Goods 8.52% 36.54% 11.01% Ulta Beauty 10.31% 48.78% 19.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for DICK’S Sporting Goods and Ulta Beauty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DICK’S Sporting Goods 0 10 10 0 2.50 Ulta Beauty 1 12 13 1 2.52

DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus price target of $235.83, indicating a potential upside of 6.20%. Ulta Beauty has a consensus price target of $543.13, indicating a potential upside of 4.15%. Given DICK’S Sporting Goods’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DICK’S Sporting Goods is more favorable than Ulta Beauty.

Risk and Volatility

DICK’S Sporting Goods has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ulta Beauty has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ulta Beauty beats DICK’S Sporting Goods on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc. engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications. It also offers beauty services, including hair, makeup, brow, and skin services at its stores. The company was formerly known as ULTA Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. and changed its name to Ulta Beauty, Inc. in January 2017. Ulta Beauty, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

