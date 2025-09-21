Contrasting FluoroPharma Medical (OTCMKTS:FPMI) and Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY)

FluoroPharma Medical (OTCMKTS:FPMI – Get Free Report) and Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares FluoroPharma Medical and Brainsway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FluoroPharma Medical N/A N/A N/A Brainsway 11.60% 8.97% 5.65%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.1% of Brainsway shares are held by institutional investors. 36.9% of FluoroPharma Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of Brainsway shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FluoroPharma Medical 0 0 0 0 0.00 Brainsway 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for FluoroPharma Medical and Brainsway, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Brainsway has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.35%. Given Brainsway’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brainsway is more favorable than FluoroPharma Medical.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FluoroPharma Medical and Brainsway”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FluoroPharma Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Brainsway $41.02 million 7.13 $2.92 million $0.26 59.50

Brainsway has higher revenue and earnings than FluoroPharma Medical.

Summary

Brainsway beats FluoroPharma Medical on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FluoroPharma Medical

FluoroPharma Medical, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of molecular imaging pharmaceuticals with initial applications in the area of cardiology in the United States. Its product candidates include BFPET, an imaging agent that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in stress-testing for patients with presumptive or proven coronary artery disease (CAD); and CardioPET, a molecular imaging agent, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to assess myocardial blood flow and metabolism in patients with CAD. The company has license agreements with Massachusetts General Hospital and Sinotau USA; and clinical research agreements with Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC, as well as Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies. FluoroPharma Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Montclair, New Jersey.

About Brainsway

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases. The company serves doctors, hospitals, and medical centers in the field of psychiatry. BrainsWay Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

