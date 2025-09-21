Corp Fluor Sells 771,543 Shares of NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) Director Corp Fluor sold 771,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $28,747,692.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,228,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,152,307.82. This represents a 5.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Corp Fluor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 18th, Corp Fluor sold 1,193,504 shares of NuScale Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $46,486,980.80.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Corp Fluor sold 577,046 shares of NuScale Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $20,773,656.00.

NuScale Power Price Performance

NYSE:SMR opened at $46.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of -39.09 and a beta of 2.03. NuScale Power Corporation has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $53.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NuScale Power ( NYSE:SMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.49 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 221.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in NuScale Power by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in NuScale Power by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in NuScale Power by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered shares of NuScale Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of NuScale Power to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.09.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

