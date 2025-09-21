CorVel Corp. $CRVL Shares Sold by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC reduced its stake in CorVel Corp. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in CorVel were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 4,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $161,476.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 8,948 shares in the company, valued at $819,099.92. The trade was a 16.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Maxim Shishin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.16, for a total transaction of $1,069,920.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,050 shares in the company, valued at $628,578. This represents a 62.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th.

CRVL stock opened at $79.45 on Friday. CorVel Corp. has a 52-week low of $79.34 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 0.96.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 32.31%.

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

