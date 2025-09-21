Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Trading Down 1.6% on Insider Selling

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $167.32 and last traded at $169.56. Approximately 12,616,963 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 5,283,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.31.

Specifically, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $8,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,992,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,989,503.22. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 18,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $2,956,605.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 369,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,584,981.03. This trade represents a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.98, for a total value of $9,018,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 6,998,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,689,624.78. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Credo Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Noble Financial raised shares of Credo Technology Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.27.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.01 and a 200-day moving average of $81.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.07 and a beta of 2.59.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 20.85%.The business had revenue of $223.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 273.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Credo Technology Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,375,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,195,000 after purchasing an additional 430,445 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 36.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,508,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,844 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,740,000 after buying an additional 163,305 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 29.5% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,219,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,280,000 after purchasing an additional 733,811 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,064,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,778,000 after buying an additional 1,218,504 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

