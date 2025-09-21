Critical Review: Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) vs. Ecosphere Technologies (OTCMKTS:ESPHQ)

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) and Ecosphere Technologies (OTCMKTS:ESPHQ – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fuel Tech and Ecosphere Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fuel Tech $25.07 million 3.93 -$1.94 million ($0.10) -31.70 Ecosphere Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Ecosphere Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fuel Tech.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Fuel Tech and Ecosphere Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fuel Tech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ecosphere Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Fuel Tech currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.18%. Given Fuel Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fuel Tech is more favorable than Ecosphere Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Fuel Tech and Ecosphere Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fuel Tech -12.89% -7.70% -6.71% Ecosphere Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.9% of Fuel Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Fuel Tech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of Ecosphere Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fuel Tech beats Ecosphere Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fuel Tech

(Get Free Report)

Fuel Tech, Inc. provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems. The FUEL CHEM Technology segment provides programs to improve the efficiency, reliability, fuel flexibility, boiler heat rate, and environmental status of combustion units by controlling slagging, fouling, corrosion, opacity, and acid plume, as well as the formation of sulfur trioxide, ammonium bisulfate, particulate matter, sulfur dioxide, and carbon dioxide through the addition of chemicals into the furnace using TIFI targeted in-furnace injection technology. This segment offers its FUEL CHEM program for plants operating in the electric utility, industrial, pulp and paper, waste-to-energy, and university and district heating markets; and the owners of boilers, furnaces, and other combustion units. Fuel Tech, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Warrenville, Illinois.

About Ecosphere Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Ecosphere Technologies, Inc., a technology development and intellectual property licensing company, develops environmental solutions for the water, agriculture, energy, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers Ozonix water treatment technology, an advanced oxidation process that is designed to treat and recycle industrial wastewater without the use of toxic chemicals. Its Ozonix water treatment technology is used in oil and natural gas, mining, agriculture, energy, food and beverage, industrial, and marine, as well as for municipal wastewater treatment applications. The company also provides Ecos PowerCube, a mobile and solar powered generator, which increases the total amount of solar power generation that is used in various markets, including off-grid agricultural, military, emergency/disaster relief, and humanitarian and wireless communication efforts for remote applications. In addition, it offers Ecos GrowCube, a fully-automated hydroponic growing system, which increases the crop production. Ecosphere Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Stuart, Florida. On December 5, 2019, the voluntary petition of Ecosphere Technologies, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on December 21, 2018.

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.