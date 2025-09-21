Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK Shares Purchased by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Crown by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,135,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,836,000 after buying an additional 167,252 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crown by 3.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,988,000 after acquiring an additional 63,395 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Crown by 412.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,719,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,624 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Crown by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,637,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,117,000 after purchasing an additional 83,523 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,550,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,673,000 after purchasing an additional 73,959 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Gerard H. Gifford sold 8,222 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.93, for a total value of $846,290.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 122,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,617,674.05. This trade represents a 6.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 13,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 449,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,139,109.12. This trade represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,222 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,770 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $94.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.98 and a 1 year high of $109.48.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Crown has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.100-7.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.85%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCK. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Crown from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Crown from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.67.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

