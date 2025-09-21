DA Davidson Decreases Earnings Estimates for Boise Cascade

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Boise Cascade in a report released on Wednesday, September 17th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.04. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boise Cascade’s current full-year earnings is $10.15 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Boise Cascade’s FY2025 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Boise Cascade from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Boise Cascade from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

NYSE BCC opened at $79.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.17. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $79.27 and a 1 year high of $155.42.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.05). Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 4.00%.The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.92%.

Insider Transactions at Boise Cascade

In other news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $149,634.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,841.99. This trade represents a 5.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Troy Little sold 2,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $168,942.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,453.10. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,815 shares of company stock valued at $409,637. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boise Cascade

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth about $1,402,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 41,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

