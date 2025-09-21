Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY) Receives $71.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.3571.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Dayforce from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. William Blair downgraded Dayforce from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Dayforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dayforce from a “strong sell” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 22nd.

Dayforce Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of DAY opened at $68.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Dayforce has a one year low of $48.01 and a one year high of $82.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Dayforce had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 2.65%.The company had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Dayforce’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dayforce will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dayforce

In other news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $137,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 186,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,880,618.45. This represents a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samer Alkharrat sold 4,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $278,095.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 127,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,354.08. The trade was a 3.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,382 shares of company stock valued at $677,760 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dayforce

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAY. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Dayforce during the second quarter valued at $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dayforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Dayforce by 701.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Dayforce by 74.5% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 50.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Dayforce Company Profile

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

