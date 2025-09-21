Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Price Target to GBX 215

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 275 to GBX 215 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 253.33.

Pets at Home Group Price Performance

PETS stock opened at GBX 192.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £866.85 million, a P/E ratio of 1,025.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 229.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 239.76. Pets at Home Group has a 52-week low of GBX 175.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 317.

Pets at Home Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 9th that permits the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Pets at Home Group

We are the UK’s leading pet care business, providing pet owners with everything they need to be able to look after their pet – from food, toys and bedding, and grooming services, right the way through to first opinion veterinary care.

Our stores represent a unique environment and provide a practical, fun and unique experience for pet owners.

