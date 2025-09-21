Dover Advisors LLC Purchases 623 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Dover Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,975 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 737,749 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $99,072,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.42, for a total value of $13,231,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,683,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,646,350,673.26. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total value of $53,064,447.43. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,749,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,937,396.57. The trade was a 3.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,020,022 shares of company stock valued at $677,418,500. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $176.67 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $184.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.73 and its 200 day moving average is $143.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. DA Davidson raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.47.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

