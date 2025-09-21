Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Receives $8.30 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.2083.

ECC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Eagle Point Credit to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research cut Eagle Point Credit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Eagle Point Credit in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.75 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Eagle Point Credit in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $7.50 price target on Eagle Point Credit in a research report on Thursday, May 29th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Credit in the first quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Credit in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 91.2% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Credit in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Credit in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

ECC stock opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.52. The stock has a market cap of $529.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.55 and a beta of 0.38. Eagle Point Credit has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.4%. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is presently 1,527.27%.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

