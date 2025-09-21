Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) Receives $23.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

EGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, August 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EGO

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $27.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average is $20.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.44.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $459.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.85 million. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 26.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 228.2% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,994,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,649,000 after buying an additional 3,472,504 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $27,281,000. L1 Capital Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 22.7% during the first quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 8,774,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,173 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,262,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,329 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,802,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.