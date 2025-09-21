Entergy Corporation $ETR Shares Bought by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the second quarter valued at $519,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 60.2% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Entergy by 10.8% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 109,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,068,000 after buying an additional 10,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Entergy during the second quarter valued at about $266,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Entergy in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $86.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Entergy from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.87.

Entergy Price Performance

ETR opened at $88.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $63.95 and a 12 month high of $92.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.63. The stock has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.61.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 14.35%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.85%.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $403,901.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,279. This trade represents a 57.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

