Eos Energy Enterprises Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 96,204 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 75% compared to the average volume of 55,074 call options.

Insider Activity at Eos Energy Enterprises

In other news, CAO Sumeet Puri sold 40,501 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $287,962.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 164,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,101.90. This trade represents a 19.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael W. Silberman sold 65,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $389,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 241,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,175.28. This represents a 21.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 683,198 shares of company stock worth $4,010,778 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 588.0% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares during the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Up 8.4%

EOSE opened at $9.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.17. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $10.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $15.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.96 million. Eos Energy Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOSE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

