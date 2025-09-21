Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for SANG FY2027 Earnings

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

Sangoma Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:SANG – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Canada reduced their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Sangoma Technologies in a report released on Thursday, September 18th. Stifel Canada analyst S. Sukumar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Sangoma Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share.

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.58 million. Sangoma Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. Sangoma Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANG opened at $5.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.48. Sangoma Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $7.99.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sangoma Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 286,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 71,300 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 87,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 274,925 shares in the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.

