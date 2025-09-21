Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for AbbVie Q2 Earnings

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AbbVie in a research report issued on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.84. The consensus estimate for AbbVie’s current full-year earnings is $12.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AbbVie’s FY2027 earnings at $15.25 EPS.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $222.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $163.81 and a twelve month high of $223.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.89. The firm has a market cap of $392.69 billion, a PE ratio of 105.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.53.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 312.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at $11,562,611.97. This represents a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at $35,178,278.64. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 28,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AbbVie

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.