Equities Analysts Set Expectations for NIO Q3 Earnings

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for NIO in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for NIO’s current full-year earnings is ($1.43) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NIO’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 589.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.21) EPS. NIO has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

NIO has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $7.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NIO from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.80 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.70 to $3.80 in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.16.

NIO stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.20. NIO has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average of $4.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in NIO during the first quarter worth $39,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIO during the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

