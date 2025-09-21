Essential Utilities Inc. $WTRG Shares Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 16.5% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,476,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,908,000 after purchasing an additional 349,904 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 3.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,438,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,405,000 after purchasing an additional 92,112 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth about $94,251,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,346,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,231,000 after purchasing an additional 192,456 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,166,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,653,000 after purchasing an additional 123,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WTRG shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of WTRG opened at $37.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.83. Essential Utilities Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average is $38.59.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $514.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.70 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 27.62%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Essential Utilities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.070-2.110 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.3426 dividend. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

About Essential Utilities

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.