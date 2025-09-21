Evercore ISI Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Stock Price

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Evercore ISI from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on DRI. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Darden Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.96.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE:DRI opened at $184.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.14. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $155.18 and a 1-year high of $228.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.04). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 52.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Laura B. Williamson sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total value of $107,031.95. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,816.95. This trade represents a 8.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rajesh Vennam sold 5,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total value of $1,284,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,212.10. This represents a 55.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,022,232 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $843,000. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 587,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,694,000 after buying an additional 30,909 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

