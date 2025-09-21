Evercore ISI Issues Positive Forecast for Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Stock Price

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.32% from the stock’s current price.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.2%

MPC stock opened at $185.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.57. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $115.10 and a 12 month high of $186.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,200. The trade was a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,277.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 28,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,100. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 1,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 21,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.