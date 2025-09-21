Everpar Advisors LLC Purchases 6,615 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Everpar Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,276 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 3.9% of Everpar Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,412,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896,735 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 200,898,191 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,978,618,000 after purchasing an additional 20,494,402 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $15,089,414,000. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in NVIDIA by 16.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,826,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $176.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.10.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.47.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total value of $53,064,447.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,749,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,937,396.57. The trade was a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total value of $5,380,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,883,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,632,112.80. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,020,022 shares of company stock worth $677,418,500. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

