FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $271.00 at TD Cowen

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Cowen from $269.00 to $271.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.76% from the company’s current price.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FDX. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 target price (down previously from $245.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FDX

FedEx Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $232.10 on Friday. FedEx has a 12-month low of $194.29 and a 12-month high of $308.53. The company has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.45.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total value of $513,235.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,036.25. This trade represents a 19.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $860,226.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,592.77. This represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,816. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 28,080.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,743,557 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $850,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730,273 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $605,497,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,650,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 750.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,627 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $230,862,000 after acquiring an additional 896,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,585,033 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $386,399,000 after acquiring an additional 732,266 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.