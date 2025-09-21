FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 3,126,218 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 1,989,321 shares.The stock last traded at $232.10 and had previously closed at $226.50.
The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 4.65%.FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS.
FedEx Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Transactions at FedEx
In other news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $855,353.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,176.80. This trade represents a 31.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total value of $513,235.25. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,036.25. This trade represents a 19.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,816 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of FedEx
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in FedEx by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Trading Up 2.5%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.45. The company has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
