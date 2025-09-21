FF Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

FF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,686 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. FF Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 123.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after acquiring an additional 103,889,872 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 12,173.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,293,039,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439,859 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,864,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23,948,733 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $2,987,733,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $176.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.62. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.10.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $613,391,014.08. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total transaction of $53,064,447.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,749,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,937,396.57. The trade was a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,020,022 shares of company stock valued at $677,418,500. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. New Street Research upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $225.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.47.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

