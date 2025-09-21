Financial Comparison: Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) and 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT)

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) and 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Guidewire Software and 8X8’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guidewire Software 5.81% 9.00% 4.66% 8X8 -2.96% 11.38% 1.92%

Volatility and Risk

Guidewire Software has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 8X8 has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guidewire Software $1.20 billion 17.23 $69.80 million $0.80 306.29 8X8 $715.07 million 0.40 -$27.21 million ($0.16) -13.25

This table compares Guidewire Software and 8X8″s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Guidewire Software has higher revenue and earnings than 8X8. 8X8 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guidewire Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Guidewire Software and 8X8, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guidewire Software 1 3 9 0 2.62 8X8 3 2 3 0 2.00

Guidewire Software currently has a consensus target price of $274.08, suggesting a potential upside of 11.86%. 8X8 has a consensus target price of $2.49, suggesting a potential upside of 17.25%. Given 8X8’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 8X8 is more favorable than Guidewire Software.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.0% of 8X8 shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Guidewire Software shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of 8X8 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Guidewire Software beats 8X8 on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc. provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed. In addition, the company offers Guidewire Rating Management to manage the pricing of insurance products; and Guidewire Reinsurance Management to use rules-based logic to execute reinsurance strategy through underwriting and claims processes. Further, it provides Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based integrated business application; Guidewire AppReader, a submission intake management solution; Guidewire ClaimCenter Package for the London market supports the claims workflow used by London Market insurers and brokers; Guidewire Digital Engagement Applications, which enable insurers to provide digital experiences to customers, agents, vendors, and field personnel through their device of choice; and Guidewire for Salesforce to provide customer information regarding policies and claims. Additionally, the company offers Guidewire Predict, a P&C-specific machine-learning platform; Guidewire HazardHub that allows insurers to understand, assess, price, and manage property risk; Guidewire Canvas, Guidewire Compare, and Guidewire Explore cloud-native applications; and Guidewire Cyence, a cyber-risk economic modeling product. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

