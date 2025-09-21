First National Corp MA ADV Lowers Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

First National Corp MA ADV cut its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,354 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 12,173.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,293,039,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439,859 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 204.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,864,026,000 after buying an additional 23,948,733 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,987,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Phillip Securities raised NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. New Street Research boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.47.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.02, for a total transaction of $11,776,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,398,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,839,029,289.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total transaction of $53,064,447.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,749,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,937,396.57. This trade represents a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,020,022 shares of company stock worth $677,418,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $176.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.62. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $184.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

