First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $241.00 to $262.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FSLR. TD Cowen increased their price objective on First Solar from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $214.06 price objective (up previously from $172.53) on shares of First Solar in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on First Solar from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised First Solar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.80.

First Solar Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $212.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.41. First Solar has a 1-year low of $116.56 and a 1-year high of $262.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.68 and a 200 day moving average of $161.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.50. First Solar had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 28.95%.The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-16.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,321 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.44, for a total value of $462,900.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,326,357.84. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Nathan B. Theurer sold 686 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.03, for a total value of $124,872.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,315 shares of company stock valued at $6,021,305 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the first quarter valued at $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 126.9% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 152 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 138.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 172 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

