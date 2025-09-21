Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after BTIG Research upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. BTIG Research now has a $31.00 price target on the stock. Approximately 723,202 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 724,355 shares.The stock last traded at $27.86 and had previously closed at $25.21.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Fiverr International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Fiverr International from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiverr International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FVRR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiverr International

Fiverr International Trading Up 6.0%

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the second quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 4,392.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the second quarter worth about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.56. The company has a market capitalization of $957.64 million, a PE ratio of 55.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Fiverr International had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.34%.The company had revenue of $108.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Fiverr International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiverr International

(Get Free Report)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.