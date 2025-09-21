Focus Financial Network Inc. Acquires 286 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,922 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $681,215,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,984.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,038,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $475,339,000 after buying an additional 1,971,996 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26,796.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,657,332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $386,540,000 after buying an additional 1,651,170 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,048.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $172,527,000 after purchasing an additional 675,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $159,029,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of LOW stock opened at $265.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.87. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.38 and a 12-month high of $287.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.57.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total value of $238,938.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,099 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,462.80. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total transaction of $11,942,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 66,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,145,891.60. This trade represents a 39.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.08.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

