Focus Financial Network Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Security National Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $104.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.54. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.65 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.