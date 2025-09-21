Focus Financial Network Inc. Buys 280 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 335.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE NEE opened at $71.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $146.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,805. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $60,827.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,124.70. The trade was a 7.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,245 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Melius Research raised shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho set a $78.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

