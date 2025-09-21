Focus Financial Network Inc. Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $84.14 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $145.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $71.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.The company had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Galvan Research cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on United Parcel Service

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Christiana Smith Shi bought 500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,085. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,840. This represents a 96.90% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,382 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.