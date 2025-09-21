Focus Financial Network Inc. Purchases 501 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,964 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,662,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,898,223,000 after buying an additional 3,546,934 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,570,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $824,999,000 after purchasing an additional 181,835 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,016,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $675,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,277 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,519,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $627,573,000 after acquiring an additional 49,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,971,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $561,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,670 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet stock opened at $84.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $64.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.12. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.12 and a 52 week high of $114.82.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%.The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTNT. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Fortinet from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.03.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $15,607,701.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,061,072,243.92. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $46,935,174.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 9,730,560 shares in the company, valued at $958,265,548.80. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

