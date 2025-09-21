Focus Financial Network Inc. Sells 156 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Focus Financial Network Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balefire LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 175.8% in the second quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $214,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 36,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $111.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $106.04 and a 52 week high of $112.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

