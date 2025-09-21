Focus Financial Network Inc. Sells 1,715 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF $ARKK

Focus Financial Network Inc. lowered its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,890,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,495 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10,526.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 457,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 453,390 shares during the period. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 375,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,064,000. Finally, Ardmore Road Asset Management LP bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,847,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $84.96 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $38.57 and a 12 month high of $85.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.17 and a 200-day moving average of $62.68.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.