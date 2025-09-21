Focus Financial Network Inc. Sells 475 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. $SPSC

Focus Financial Network Inc. reduced its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,571 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 9,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $107.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.56 and its 200-day moving average is $130.04. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $102.05 and a one year high of $201.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 0.70.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 11.79%.The business had revenue of $187.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. SPS Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.990-4.040 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.960-1.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.80.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

