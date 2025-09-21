Fomento Economico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Upgraded at UBS Group

Fomento Economico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $111.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $115.00. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.17% from the company’s previous close.

FMX has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (down from $132.00) on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fomento Economico Mexicano presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.97.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $96.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.34 and a 200 day moving average of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.34. Fomento Economico Mexicano has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $108.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.70.

Fomento Economico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.49). Fomento Economico Mexicano had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.71 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fomento Economico Mexicano will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fomento Economico Mexicano

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 41.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 2.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 4.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 42.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 25.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

